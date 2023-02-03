Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16.
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
