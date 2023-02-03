Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 4.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. 1,912,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,220,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Insider Activity

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mesler bought 20,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,966,680 shares valued at $4,860,106. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

