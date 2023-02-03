Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.72. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 4,011,901 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$527.61 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
