ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after buying an additional 326,496 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ARKK traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,987,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

