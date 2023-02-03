Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

ARW traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.46. The company had a trading volume of 145,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

