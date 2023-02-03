Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

NYSE:ARW opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

