Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARESF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
