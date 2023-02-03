Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARESF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

