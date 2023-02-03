Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.45%.
Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.