Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.45%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

