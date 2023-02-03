Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

APAM stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

