Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $17.95

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $16.60. Asana shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 822,092 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

