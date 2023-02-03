Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

ASH stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

