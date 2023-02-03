Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.
Ashland Stock Down 0.7 %
ASH stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.
Institutional Trading of Ashland
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ashland by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
