Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 13.7 %

NYSE AWH opened at $0.44 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

