Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 14.8% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
