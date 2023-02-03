Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 14.8% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

