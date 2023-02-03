Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 984,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

