Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.26

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.41. Astrotech shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 6,539 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Insider Transactions at Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 190,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $64,930.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,612,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,185.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 298,447 shares of company stock valued at $105,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.