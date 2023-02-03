Atom Investors LP Invests $35,000 in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,526 shares of company stock worth $908,958. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.96 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.