Atom Investors LP Makes New $27,000 Investment in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBT opened at $2.02 on Friday. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

