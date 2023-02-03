Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimball International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimball International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kimball International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBAL shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kimball International stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.81 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

