Atom Investors LP Takes $76,000 Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,993.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.54. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

