Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CKPT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CKPT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

