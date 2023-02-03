Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Shares Down 9.1%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 44,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 17,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aton Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

