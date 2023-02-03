AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

