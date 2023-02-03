Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.96 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105.75 ($1.31). 444,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 265,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.22).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £188.64 million and a P/E ratio of 705.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.28.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

