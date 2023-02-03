Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). 296,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 148,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £105.38 million and a PE ratio of -63.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.72.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Further Reading

