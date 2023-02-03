Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,822,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 6,279,049 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Avantor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $92,405,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

