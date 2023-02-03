Avery Dennison Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.49. 183,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,760. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 184.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

