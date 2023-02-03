Avery Dennison Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of AVY stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.49. 183,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,760. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 184.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
