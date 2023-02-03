Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.49. The company had a trading volume of 183,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,760. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 635.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 136,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

