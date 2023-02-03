AVINOC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $484,024.24 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $96.42 million and approximately $484,024.24 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

