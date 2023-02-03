Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $381,209.10 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $381,209.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,829. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,888,000 after purchasing an additional 97,908 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axonics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

