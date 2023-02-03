Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $718,650.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axos Financial stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 402,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,170. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
