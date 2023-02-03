Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $718,650.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 402,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,170. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.