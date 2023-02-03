Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading 18.5% Higher

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Ayala Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.
Ayala Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.
About Ayala
Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.
