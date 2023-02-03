Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 670,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 503,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$15.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

