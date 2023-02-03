Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €133.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of ADS opened at €157.92 ($171.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €136.93. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

