Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.86 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00013431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,942,878 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

