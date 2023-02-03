BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.44.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.