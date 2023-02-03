BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($12.97) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $961.25.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,827 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

