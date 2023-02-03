BakeryToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.46 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

