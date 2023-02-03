Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.48 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Balancer has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00030144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $331.04 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,129,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,955,569 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
