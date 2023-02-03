Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

