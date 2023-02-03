Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $252,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $293,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

