Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,563,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,441,580 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

