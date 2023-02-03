Banco Santander S.A. Has $477,000 Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.18% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $22.99 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

