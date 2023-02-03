Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 163,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after buying an additional 780,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.