Bank of America Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 583,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after buying an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.