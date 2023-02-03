Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.18.

Baozun stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

