Barclays Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $115.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 23,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

