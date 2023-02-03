Barclays Boosts ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target to GBX 80

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.56) to GBX 121 ($1.49) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 54 ($0.67) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Trading Up 3.1 %

ITV stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. ITV has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.