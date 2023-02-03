Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $684.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $100.79.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.