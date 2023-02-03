Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $98.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $684.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $100.79.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.