Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

BBWI opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

