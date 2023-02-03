Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Raised to C$0.90

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$108.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.32.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$34.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.