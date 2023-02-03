Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 434,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,517. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 157.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 320.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.