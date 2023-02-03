Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.
BZH traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 434,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,517. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
